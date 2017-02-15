Obituary: William Giles Gilleylen; Delight

William Giles Gilleylen, 82, of Delight, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Texarkana. He was born October 19, 1934 in Billstown, Arkansas the son of the late William Truman Gilleylen and Cloie Maud Steen.

Mr. Gilleylen was preceeded in death by his parents and his sister, Sue Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Sue Gilleylen; his brother, Larry Mac Gilleylen; his six children, Antonio Schuyler of Corpus Grove, Texas, Cindy Hill of Murfreesboro, William Scott Gilleylen of Murfreesboro, Giles Kelly Gilleylen of Murfreesboro, Cassie Toliver of Prescott, and James Brent Gilleylen of Murfreesboro; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation was held Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Brock Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home. You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.