Obituary: William Bernard Roach; Mount Ida

He was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Mount Ida, AR. He ministered in the local jail, as well as being a Gideon for many years. He was a man of few words, but had a huge servant’s heart. His special talent was cooking and he enjoyed sharing the food he cooked with family, neighbors and friends.

For the last 3 years he has lived in Fort Smith, AR to be near his daughter and son-in-law, where he enjoyed attending South Side Baptist Church and the Men’s Sunday School class.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Methodist Health & Rehab and Peachtree Hospice for their loving care of Bill while he was with them.

Funeral services are scheduled at Mt. Ida First Baptist Church on January 27, 2017 at 10 AM. A memorial service will be held at a later date at South Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

In lieu of owers memorials may be made to Mount Ida First Baptist Church Building Fund (204 Luzerne Street, Mount Ida, AR 72957), Gideon’s, International, or South Side Baptist Church (2400 Dodson, Fort Smith, AR 72901). Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.