Obituary: Verlean Cogburn; Glenwood

Verlean Cogburn, age 83, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017.

She was born on August 28, 1933 in Dierks, the daughter of Wesley Nathaniel Porter and Martha Sue Austin Porter. On November 6, 1955, she was married to Millard “Sug” Cogburn who preceded her in death on December 1, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Dean Cogburn; her parents; her daughter-in-law, Dorothy Duggan; two grandsons, Curt O’Neal and BJ O’Neal; and her granddaughter, Chrysta Maria Cogburn.

Verlean was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with all of her family from children to great-great-grand-children. She loved to make her famous chocolate gravy and flapjacks for her family. She also enjoyed spending her spare time in Oklahoma and working her crossword puzzles.

She is survived by ten children, their spouses and fiancés, Diane Cogburn, Susie Cogburn, Frances Cogburn, Brenda and Richard Duggan, Nita and AJ Cogburn, Patty Cogburn and Billy Pickle, Kelly Cogburn and Wayne Harvey, Gerald Ray Cogburn, Rodney Cogburn, and Kenny Ray and Terry Cogburn; her adopted family, Mike Duggan, David Duggan, George Merchant and David Maleski; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held for family and friends in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Newhope, with the dates and times to be announced.

