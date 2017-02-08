Obituary: Regie Marie Brakefield Short; Mount Ida

Regie Marie (Gommie) Brakefield Short, age 95, of Mount Ida, departed this life February 3, 2017, at Montgomery County Nursing Home in Mt. Ida, AR, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 4, 1921, in Mt. Ida, AR to the late Louis (Doc) and Florence Barrett Brakefield. Mrs. Short is preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Cloyd Short and daughter Gloria Sims, three sisters, Estelene Thonton, Helen O’Neal, and Jessie Faye Whittington.

She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Rae of Mt Ida, son Bruce Short (Jeanne) of Nashville, AR, son-in-law Bob Sims of Mt. Ida, 2 sisters, Irene Brakefield and Louie Dean Stanley both of Mt. Ida, 8 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside Memorial service will be Saturday February 11, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. at Stanley/Standridge Cemetery with Bruce Short officiating.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR. Guest register at www.thorntonfh.com