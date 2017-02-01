Obituary: Nettie Marie Coleman Crow; Glenwood

Nettie Marie Coleman Crow, age 77, of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

She was born on March 9, 1939, in Goodyear, Arizona, the daughter of Elmer Lacy and Flora Bowen Lacy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her son, Terry Collum; two grandsons, Jason Rhodes and John Collum; one brother, Tommy Lacy; three sisters, Mary Crandall, Anna Winters and Lorraine Downie.

She was a Christian in her faith, was an avid reader, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and loved watching her soap operas and The Price Is Right. Nettie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Eddie and Terri Collum of Hot Springs and Buddy Light of Glenwood; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Deborah Owens of Hot Springs, Becky and Mark Foshee of Petal, Mississippi and Penny and Lynn Black of Norman; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood with Bro. Arlie Francis officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Interment will be in the Nelson Cemetery, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Wade, Luke Black, Ethan Foshee, Andrew Carpenter, Randall Campbell, Lynn Black, Mark Foshee and Jeffery Abbott.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.