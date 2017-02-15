Obituary: Mary E. Waldo; Glenwood

Mary E. Waldo, age 94, of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017.

She was born on November 24, 1922, in South Somerville, New Jersey, the daughter of Dominic Grecco and Loreta Concheta Grecco, Italian immigrants who arrived into Ellis Island, New York in the mid- 1800’s and later settled in New Jersey. On August 30, 1952, she was married to Darrell C. Waldo. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

She was a long standing member of the All Saints Catholic Church in Mount Ida. Mary will always be remembered and well known for her excellent and always delicious cooking, having worked at The Dog House and numerous other restaurants in and around the Glenwood area. She enjoyed gardening, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell C. Waldo of Glenwood; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Georgeann Holovach of Vermont; her daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Randy Reid of Glenwood; four grandchildren, Darrell Holovach and his wife, Tracey, Brian Holovach, April McCuin and her husband, Greg, and Chase Reid and his fiancée, Kelly Nichols; six great- grandchildren, Darrell Nicholas Holovach, Thomas William Holovach, Tiffany Whitney, Cade McCuin, Brooklyn McCuin and Clark McCuin; one great-great- grandson, Fenix Whitney; one sister, Adeline Sparano of New Jersey; several nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Funeral services was be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017, in Our Lady of Guadeloupe Catholic Church with Father George Sanders officiating.

Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Chase Reid, Greg McCuin, Cade McCuin, Leu Reid, Ken Forga and Matthew Forga.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Matthew Hulsey and his nurses and staff and her very dear friend, Sylvia Forga.

