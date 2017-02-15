Obituary: Marilyn Habisreitinger; Kirby

Marilyn Habisreitinger, 60 of Kirby, Arkansas passed away on Monday February 6, 2017 at her home. She was born February 23, 1956 in Houston, Texas the daughter of John Wallace “Shorty” Campbell and the late Mary Holcomb Campbell.

She was a member of the Kirby Church of Christ, and the American Quarter Horse Association. She truly loved Quarter horses and was in the cutting horse business for many years.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Holcomb Campbell.

Survivors include her husband David Habisreitinger of Kirby; one son, Cameron Cornish and wife Melissa of Billstown; her father John Wallace “Shorty” Campbell of Billstown; two granddaughters Lilly and Morgan both of Billstown; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, family , and friends.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, February 8, at Campbell Cemetery with Billy Golden officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

