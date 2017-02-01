Obituary: Hope Lynn Taylor; Point Cedar

Hope Lynn Taylor, age 41, of Point Cedar, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

She was born on April 16, 1975, in Hot Springs, the daughter of Noel Glen Goolsby and Peggy Theresa Sheehy Goolsby. She was preceded in death by her loving mother.

She was a member of the Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Our precious Hope suffered many troubled years during her time on this earth, and while we will all miss her so deeply, we can now know she is at peace and is no longer in any pain.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan Earl Taylor of Point Cedar; her father, Noel Goolsby of Point Cedar; her three cherished children, Bryar Bell and Laken Bell, both of Hot Springs and Beau Taylor of Point Cedar; her stepchildren, Brianna Taylor, Bryan Taylor, Jr. and Brandon Taylor, all of Point Cedar; her brother, Robert Alan Russell of Arkadelphia; her grandmother, Florene Henson Goolsby of Point Cedar; her aunt, Ovita Goolsby of Hot Springs; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Hope’s family will hold a memorial service and celebration of her life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in the Sweet Home Church, near Amity with Bro. Blair Bates officiating.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.