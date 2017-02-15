Obituary: Frank Emerson Hite; Story

Mr. Frank Emerson Hite of Story, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. He was born July 23, 1926 in Augusta, Arkansas, the son of George Gordon and Minnie Gertrude (Collier) Hite.

Mr. Hite was a United States Air Force veteran, and retired from the Army National Guard with a rank as CW4 Warrant Officer. He spent his later years as a civil servant, and loved to fish and garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Raymond and James Roy Hite; and one sister, Martha Sams.

Mr. Hite is survived by his wife of 63 years on February 7, Mary Ellen (Self) Hite of the home; one son, George E. Hite of Story, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Frank Emerson Hite, III., and Michael Vincent Hite; and three great grandchildren, Catherine Mary Hite, Frank Emerson Hite, III, and Harper Ivy Hite.

Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at August Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.

www.jacksonsfh.com