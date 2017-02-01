Obituary: Dr. Jack M. Cox; La Porte, IN

Dr. Jack M. Cox, 79, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday January 23, 2017 at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point, IN.

He was born August 21, 1937 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, the son of James O. Cox and Lucille (Musgrave) Cox.

Jack graduated from the Midwestern Baptist Bible College. He was the founder and Pastor of the Faith Baptist Church of La Porte for 40 years. After retirement he was co-founder and Pastor of the Walkerton Bible Baptist Church.

On February 1, 1957, in Marion, IN, he married Mary Ann L.McCullough Cox who survives.

He is also survived by his two daughters, Linda S. (Pete) Kinsler, Laurie Ann Cox; two sons, Michael Lee (Shannon) Cox, James D. Cox; two grandchildren, Melissa (Pete) Kinsler, Mark Comford; four great grandchildren, Dominic, Julie-Ann, Natalie, Isabella; two sisters, Sonya Nutt, Brenda Roberts; and a brother, Douglas (Reba) Cox.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Winston Cox.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte, IN where the family received friends Friday, January 27, 2017, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. & Saturday, January 28, 2017, 9:30 a.m. until time of service. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Saturday January 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Eddie Heavner officiating. Interment followed at the Pine Lake Cemetery, LaPorte, Indiana.