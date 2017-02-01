Obituary: Darla Jean White Davis; Murfreesboro

Darla Jean White Davis, 56, of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

She was born March 21, 1960 in Murfreesboro, the daughter of the late Pug White and Helen Alford White.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Bo White.

Survivors include: two daughters, Heather Bennett and Krystle Davis; two brothers, Kenny White and Keith White; three sisters, Tammy White, Kathy Martin and Rebecca Billadou.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Murfreesboro.