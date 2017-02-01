Obituary: Calvin Lowrey Alley; Fort Smith

Calvin Lowrey Alley began life on earth September 6, 1949 in Little Rock, Arkansas, departing on January 27, 2017. Calvin was a retired furniture designer and manufacturer and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith.

Calvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, creating and building things, but most of all, boating on Lake Ouachita. He graduated from Northside High School of Fort Smith in 1967, where he was involved in numerous clubs and activities, including President of the Key Club and a Delegate for Boys State.

Calvin graduated from Kendall College of Art and Design of Grand Rapids, MI in 1973 with a Bachelor’s degree in Furniture Design. He immediately put his degree to use with employment at J. Gordon Perlmutter Associates in Piscataway, NJ.

Upon returning to Fort Smith, he worked for Garrison Furniture, Southland Furniture, Kay Chair, Baldwin Piano and Kawai Corp. He ended his working career by teaching woodworking at Northside High School.