Obituary: Bob Howell; Hot Springs

Bob Howell, age 75, of Hot Springs, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017.

He was born on December 21, 1941 in Amity, the son of Elbert Howell and Flora Lee Boyd Howell. On August 11, 1962, he was married to Nancy Freeman. He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Lee Howell; and his parents.

He was retired from Stratcor as a maintenance mechanic. A member of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church, he served as a deacon in the church. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing or even spinning a big yarn about fishing. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Howell of Hot Springs; three children and their spouses, Bill and Celesta Howell of Omaha, Texas, Nancy and Larry Loe of Hot Springs and Laura and Kent Mahan of Roanoke, Texas; seven grandchildren, Andrew Sturgill, Patricia Collum, Kayla Kingery, Andrew Loe, Jamie Loe, Brett Mahan and Rachael Mahan; four great-grandchildren with one more almost here; three brothers, James Roland Howell of Little Rock, Junior Howell of Amity and George Howell of Glenwood; three sisters, Wanda Keener of Amity, Doris Donald of Camas, Washington and Renia Howell of Amity; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Keith Howell and Bro. Albert Houpt officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Jones Cemetery at Amity.

Pallbearers will be Andrew “AJ” Sturgill, Andrew Loe, Brett Mahan, Michael Howell, Agustin Servin and Matt Collum.

