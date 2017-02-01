Obituary: Bea Lovejoy; Mount Ida

Bea Lovejoy, age 90, of Mount Ida, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Lovejoy of Mount Ida; her children, Doug Lovejoy and Patti Brown, both of Mount Ida; her grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and Scott Jones, Jennifer and Eric Sanak, Jason and Amber Brown and Dawn and Joe Eick; her great-grandchildren, Katie, Samuel, Elijah, Casey, Jamie, Alyssa, Jayden and Maddox; and her nieces and nephews, Linda and Tom Adams, John, Juanita, Wanda, Brenda, Lonnie, Mary Lou and David.

Barthella (Bea) Gaston was born September 5, 1926 on the Murphy place on the Ouachita River near the Joplin community just east of where Mountain Harbor Resort now lies.

Her family were farmers, although her father, John Gaston, was also a blacksmith. The family lived in several homes in the Mount Ida/ Buckville area while she was growing up.

Bea Gaston moved to California during World War II where she met her husband, Gene Lovejoy, who was in the Merchant Marines.

The Lovejoys moved back to Mount Ida in 1964 so they could build a home next to her parents, John and Minnie Gaston, and take care of them.

Bea Lovejoy worked at O’Neal’s Dry Goods, the Indianapolis Glove Factory, the Ozark Boy’s Camp (now Camp Ozark), Monroe Shoe Plant and the Montgomery County Nursing Home before retiring in her early 80’s. The Lovejoys loved their home at the foot of Mount Ida Mountain where they lived with their two beloved dogs, Sally and Danny.