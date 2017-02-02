Mineral Springs School District looks for removal from state list

If things go as expected, Thursday, Feb. 9, will be a red-letter day for the Mineral Springs School District.

At a meeting in Little Rock that day, the State Department of Education is expected to take the district off its academic distress list.

“It means the world to us,” Superintendent Curtis Turner said Monday. “Everybody from the staff to the students has been working hard.

“And we’re not stopping there – we intend to keep improving.”

The school was placed on the distress list after not reaching a certain percentage of math and literacy proficiency on a scale devised by the state department. The scale combined test results from the district using three different tests in three different years.

Turner said the district had surpassed the threshold requirement and was at almost 52% proficiency. “We just barely missed before.”

Mineral Springs is one of 10 schools which are expected to be taken off the list.