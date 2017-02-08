Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Super Bowl Eats

SUPER BOWL MEANS EAT.

Ain’t no way I could have kept my New Years resolution to try to keep from gaining too much weight. That’s because of all of the foodie events surrounding the Super Bowl.

Like what happened Saturday.

The day started off its usual arctic self. The annual 4-H BBQ Bowl is almost always on the coldest day of the year.

On the day before Super Bowl Sunday I try to get down to the radio station to take pics of the 4-H boosters tending to their smokers before dawn. The boosters have about a dozen or so cookers roaring in the dark. It smells wonderful, even that early.

I usually get a picture or two, and duck across the street to McDonald’s for a healthful breakfast. There was a distraction this time, however. Mike Ince had a bunch of Dutch ovens going, and everyone promised that what was inside the cast iron would be beyond wonderful.

Naturally, I had time to eat before jogging across the street.

I promised to come back at about 10:30 to pick up my slab of ribs and two Cornish game hens. And I did.

I took them home and ‘tested’ one of the hens. That’s all there is to a fullgrown Cornish game hen — a test, or taste. That was my mid-morning meal, and it had to hold me until …..

Noon when I dropped by a tent on the Walmart parking lot where members of the Lifeline Ministry COGIC were serving free soup. They said they conducted this project to thank the community for its support during the year.

Well, okay, I’ll try some soup, I said after taking their picture. They had potato soup, vegetable beef soup, and taco soup. I asked for potato. But before I could walk away with my serving, one church member noted that I was looking a mite frail and he suggested that I also take home a serving of the vegetable beef soup.

I ate both servings at one sitting. It had to hold me until dang near 6 o’clock when I went out to the annual chili and soup supper benefit for Center Point Renewal.

The Center Point Community Center was packed as usual. No one supports their volunteer fire department like the CP folks do.

I have done this often enough so that I know EXACTLY how hot the firemen’s special chili is. It is nuclear, and that’s the way a lot of people like their chili. All I know is that there are couple of firemen standing guard on either side of the giant chili crockpot, and they are holding a fire hose.

I am proud to report that I managed to stay away from the dessert table (but in all honesty, I wish someone would bring me a slice of cake right now).

Next Sunday there will be a bake sale conducted by Hispanic youth at St. Martin’s Catholic Church. How do you say cookie in Spanish? Nevermind.

