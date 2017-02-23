LOViT 100 mile endurance race this weekend

Two of the most grueling races in the South return to Montgomery County with the LOViT 100 mile race and 100K scheduled for February 24 and 25 on the Lake Ouachita Vista Trail.

The LOViT 100K race takes place on the difficult Lake Ouachita Vista Trail every year in February. Runners test their skills in a race that winds its way around Lake Ouachita on a trail that is as beautiful as it is difficult.

Competitors have two races to choose from with a 100 mile race scheduled for the experienced runner and a 100 kilometer race planned for others.

The 100 mile race will begin at 5 p.m., Friday, February 24 from The start point will be at the East Cove Wilderness Pavilion at Mountain Harbor Resort.

It’s not enough to just finish the race. Runners have 34 hours to complete the grueling 100 mile course. Along the way they have four check points which must be reached by a specific time, or runners or eliminated from the race.

The 100K race follows the same format with runners required to finish the race in 21 hours. They face three checkpoints along the way. Competitors of the 100K will begin at 6 a.m., Saturday, February 25.

100k finishers will receive a medal and 100 Mile finishers a custom finisher’s buckle to commemorate their accomplishment. Seven runners earned the coveted 100 mile buckle last year.

Some of the proceeds from the event go back into the trails in Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

Last year’s event saw 18 runners finish the 100 mile endurance race with both the men’s and women’s record set.

There were 33 runners who finished the 100 kilometer course in the alotted time with both records broken in this event as well.

A banquet will be held Sunday morning as participants are recognized and the top three overall male and female finishers in each race will be presented with awards.

The course is a grueling off terrain run that leaves runners in the dark for most of the race with runners in the 100 mile race beginning Friday evening and finishing sometime Sunday morning.

There are several rest stations scattered along the course, but the reclusive nature of the track requires runners to carry water with them.

The event is sponsored by Mountain Harbor Resort, gorunning.com, Tailwind Nutrition, The North Face, Road Runners Club of America and Road ID.

The race is the brainchild of Dustin and Rachel Speer. The Speers founded the Soaring Wings Half Marathon in Conway, in 2008 and directed the event until moving to Hot Springs in late 2012. The Speers were named the 2012 Arkansas RRCA Race Directors of the Year. Both are avid trail runners and have participated in events such as Kettle Moraine 100, Tahoe Rim Trail 100, Rocky Raccoon 100, Cajun Coyote 100 and Thunder Rock 100.

According to their Facebook page organizers are still seeking volunteers to help with the rest stations.

For more information on the race check out their website at runlovit.com.