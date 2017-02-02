Lions battle Trojans

MOUNT IDA – The Kirby Trojans had their hands full at Mount Ida, but they were able to escape with three victories over the Lions.

The night started with a junior girls match up. Kirby opened with a 20-4 run in the first period and held a 32-9 lead at the half. The Junior Lady Trojans wrapped things up in the second half for a 48-14 victory.

Joce Mount led the Junior Lady Trojans with 14 points, followed by Adi Harmon with 12. Lyndsey Golden and McKenzie Jones each scored seven and Kaitlin Reid scored three. Saydee Johnson and Sisalee Thomas each scored two and McKenzie Cook scored one.

Banner Carlton led the Junior Lady Lions with nine points, followed by Jessica Swindle and Kirsten Gibbs with two each. Mesa Miller scored one.

Action picked up in the senior girls game with Kirby fighting their way to a 14-10 lead in the first period. They ended the first half with a 25-21 lead. The Lady Trojans were able to put some distance between themselves and Mount Ida in third with an 18-4 run. They went on to defeat Mount Ida 54-36.

Gracen Smith led the Lady Trojans with 18 points, followed by Allison Price with 12, Kacie Anderson with 11 and Shelby Foshee with 10. Jalyn Ramsey scored three.

Patty Anne Whisenhunt and Lauren Wingfield each scored 11 to lead Mount Ida in scoring. Madison Smith scored 10, Kendra Burke scored three and Braelynne Bates scored one.

The Mount Ida Lions played one of their best games of the season to close out the night, but Kirby was able to hold on for a 59-47 victory in the senior boys game.

Kirby was able to start things off with a 15-10 run in the first period and ended the first half with a 27-22 lead. The Trojans added three to their lead in the third with a 17-14 run. Mount Ida came fighting back in the final period, cutting the Trojan lead to three at one point, but Kirby was able to finish with a 59-47 victory.

Carson Smith led the Trojans with 25 points, followed by Hagen Cimino with 16. Dawson Bailey scored seven, Bo Stewart scored five, Kyle Rudolph scored four and Spencer Jones scored two.

Champ Saylors led the Lions with 19 points, followed by Anthiny Spurling with 13 and Jonathan Lagrange with five. Braison Ellison and Austin McAdoo each scored four and Tate Abernathy scored two.