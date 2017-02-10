Life “Get’s Real” for area students through simulation

MOUNT IDA – Seniors from all three Montgomery County Schools received a little slice of real life thanks to the “Get Real” program presented by the University of Arkansas.

The program was held on the Mount Ida campus this year with students from Caddo Hills, Oden and Mount Ida receiving an opportunity to see what it’s like to balance a home budget for one month.

The program simulates one month of an adult’s life. Students were randomly assigned situations such as marital status, occupation, children and salaries. They were then sent around the gymnasium where they met with volunteers from locale businesses and civic organizations regarding life events. They were required to purchase a home and a vehicle and then as they walked around the room they experienced different scenarios from entertainment expenses to accidents. Along the way they were expected to balance their bank accounts and stay within their budget for the month.

The program helps outgoing seniors gain a better grasp on balancing a budget while providing the necessary items needed in life.

Stations and the volunteers who worked them include:

Basic Nutrients: Stormy Cooper (Bob’s Food City), Janelle Buttrum (Bob’s Food City) and Brenda Forga.

Child Care Guidance and Development: Kari Ann Hawthorn (Kountry Kids) and Latressa Lawrence (Head Start).

Comfortable Living: Jennifer Warden (Bates Sales and Service), Chris Ray (Action Realty) and Will Tater Morphey.

Entertainment Extravaganza: Kenn Greene (South Fork Volunteer Fire Department), Ann Greene.

Has It All Mall: Budger McCarter (McCarter Mart)

It Could Happen: Tammy McAdoo

Mirror, Mirror: Teresa McCarter (Polished Salon), Myrtle Parish

Money Counts: Audrey Spurling (Bear State Bank), Anna Horrisberger (Bear State Bank)

Moving On Up: Jeff Nuefield (Rich Mountain Community College), Elizabeth Davis (Rich Mountain Community College).

Protecting Your Assets: Alisha Pollock (S&P Insurance), Tim Philpot (S&P Insurance).

Transportation Station: Breanna Lewis (4-H Teen Leader).

Utility Connection: Rosanna Markham (Mayor of Norman).