Lady Timberwolves crown night with win

ODEN – Shawna Van Horn sank six three pointers as the Oden Lady Timberwolves capped off a night of homecoming festivities with a 44-26 victory over the Umpire Lady Wildcats.

Van Horn was the leading scorer for the Lady Timberwolves with 21 points, followed by Kandy Simmons with 13 points. Homecoming Queen Katie Cox contributed with 10 points.

The senior girls got the primetime spot due to the homecoming festivities with a wild first period. Shawna hit two of her 3’s to lead Oden to an 11-9 lead. The Lady Timberwolves stretched their lead to 12 with a 12-2 run in the second quarter. Oden opened the second half with an 8-2 run in the third and held on in the fourth to earn the 18 point victory.

Meghen McCarley led Umpire with eight points, followed by Taylor Dorse with five. Karlie Alexander and Danielle Cockes each scored four. Kenzie Ferguson scored three and Haley Cook scored two.

Both boys games were highly competitive but Umpire was able to emerge with victories in both the junior high and senior high match ups.

Umpire was able to kick off the junior boys game with a 7-2 lead and added to their lead in the second quarter with a 12-8 run. Oden opened the second half with a 9-5 run to cut into the Junior Wildcat lead, but Umpire finished the game strong for a 33-24 victory.

Ben O’Neal led the Junior Wildcats with 20 points, followed by Trey Grubbs with eight, James Estep with three and Josh Marquez with two.

In the senior boys game a much improved Umpire team had to fight off the Timberwolves in the fourth for the 54-46 victory.

Umpire was able to inch out front in the first period with an 11-8 lead and added three to that margin in the second period with a 6-3 run. Both teams seemed ready to go as they started the third period with each adding 16 to their totals. Oden found a second wind in the fourth, cutting the Wildcat lead to three at one point, but Umpire was able to close things out with an eight point win.

Desmond Pinson led the Wildcats with 16 points, followed by Dustin Kesterson with 14 and Junior Dunson with 10. Kaden Strasner scored six, Jacob O’Neal and Baylee Bearden each scored three and Junior Peres scored two.

Brandon Lewis put on at shooting clinic in the second half, hitting five 3’s while accounting for 25 of their 35 second half points. He led the team with 26 points. Aaron Baker and Brian Kha each scored five and Will Monk and Jeff Lewis each scored four.