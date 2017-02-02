Indians neutralize Magnet Cove

Caddo Hills was able to claim four victories in as many games against the visiting Magnet Cove Panthers.

The Junior Lady Indians kicked things off with a 35-16 victory. Caddo Hills held Magnet Cove scoreless in the first period and took a 20-6 lead into the locker room at the half. They outscored the Junior Lady Panthers 15-10 in the second half to claim the victory.

Jacie Vines led Caddo Hills with 11 points, followed by Gracie Davis and Peyton Powell with six points each. Young scored five, Loren Bell scored four and Liz Ruiz scored three.

The Junior Indians walked away with a 48-23 victory in the junior boys game.

Caddo Hills shut out the junior Panthers in the first period and held a 24-6 lead at the half. They outscored Magnet Cove 24-17 in the second half to secure the win.

Conner Kincannon led the Junior Indians with 15 points, followed by Tate Dumont with eight. Rayce Young scored seven, Jarrett Runyan scored six and Gage Galloway scored four. Kaleb West, Bryson Scott and Levi Sherman each scored two.

Things got more competitive once the senior girls took to the floor, but Caddo Hills was able to earn a 49-42 win.

The Lady Indians were able to claim a 19-13 lead in the first half thanks in large part to Rachel Dumont who scored 12 points in the first half. Caddo Hills outscored Magnet Cove 19-10 in the third, adding nine to their lead. The Lady Panthers tried to battle their way out of a 16 point deficit in the fourth with a 20-11 run, but it wasn’t enough.

Rachel Dumont led the Lady Indians with 25 points, followed by Taylor Allen with 10. Jordan Powell scored seven, Lilli Hunt scored five and Wraylin Phillips scored two.

The senior boys game was a low scoring affair, but Caddo Hills was able to sneak away with a 29-24 victory. The Indians slipped out to an 8-7 lead in the first period, but the Panthers evened thing up at 13 by halftime. Caddo Hills held a one point lead at the end of the third and finished up with a 6-2 run in the fourth to seal the victory.

Christian Duggan led the Indians with 16 points, followed by Alex Ramey with nine. Jasper Whisenhunt and Justus Bobo each scored two.