Abernathy, Spurling to join Muleriders

MOUNT IDA – Two of Mount Ida’s finest will continue their football careers at Southern Arkansas University.

Anthony Spurling and Logan Abernathy sat before an auditorium filled with school mates, family and friends and signed their letters of commitment to play football for the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders.

Each young man was accompanied by their parents and the Mount Ida Lion football coaching staff at the time of their signings.

The Mulerider staff will look to both men to help rebuild a powerful offense.

Spurling is listed as a tight end prospect for SAU. He is quite familiar with the position even though he missed most of the 2016 regular season due to an injury. He returned early in the playoff run and was a vital part of the state championship run this year.

Abernathy has had success on both sides of the ball as a lineman, but will be expected to help shore up the offensive line at SAU. While playing for the Lions he often drew double and triple teams from opposing defenses while leading the Mount Ida offensive line.

Coach Mike White is excited to see these young men take this next step. He stressed that the opportunity to play in a state championship game was key in getting these scholarships for his players.

David Spurling, Anthony’s father, stated that he and his wife Audrey were very proud of their son and looked forward to seeing him play on Saturday’s.

Floyd and Jennifer Abernathy were equally as proud of their son Logan. Floyd stated that he had always hoped Logan would play college football and it was a blessing to see him get a chance to fulfill his dream.

Anthony is looking to major in wildlife conservation and Logan is considering wildlife biology.

Coach White stated that SAU’s coaching staff was impressed with the size of both players and he is excited to watch them grow while working their way through college.

He added that to his knowledge this is the first time he has had a player receive money for playing football while attending college.