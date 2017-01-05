Year-end rainfall totals fall short

The year 2016 ended almost four inches shy of normal year’s rainfall in the Nashville area.

The wettest month was April which recorded 7.81 inches, a little more than five inches above normal. For the year, a total of 50.65 inches was recorded according to the National Weather Service.

The total was the lowest since 2006. The driest month was October when only 0.64 inch was measured. Normal for that month is 4.55 inches.

The 50-year average rainfall for Nashville is 54.34 inches.

The months of 2016 with their actual and average rainfall include:

Mo. Actual Avg.

Jan. 2.24 3.56

Feb. 3.23 3.88

March 7.48 5.14

Apr. 7.81 5.11

May 2.53 6.42

June 4.07 4.27

July 4.54 4.00

Aug. 6.91 2.69

Sept. 1.65 3.50

Oct. 0.64 4.55

Nov. 4.62 4.73

Dec. 4.95 5.01

2016 50.65 54.34

Weather measurements are taken by Southwest Arkansas Radio stations.