Texas fugitive apprehended on local campus

According to a statement released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office a man wanted in Texas was arrested recently after a brief lockdown at a local school campus.

The statement reports that on January 26 the school resource officer, MCSO Deputy Stacy Watson, spotted a suspicious person on the campus of Caddo Hills School. The subject left campus shortly after Watson spoke to him.

Watson identified the subject as Jacob Anzaldua, age 36 of Corpus Christi, Texas. Watson discovered that Anzaldua was wanted in Texas and was considered to by armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office devised a plan to apprehend Anzaldua off campus, however when he was spotted near the bus loading area Sheriff David White made the decision to take him into custody on campus.

At this time school authorities were notified and the school was placed in lockdown.

Officers located Anzaldua in a parking lot behind the school and was apprehended without incident.

Sheriff White stated that he appreciates the Caddo Hills administration for their efforts in the safe resolution to the incident. He also offered a thank you to the Arkansas Game and Fish, U.S. Forest Service, and the 18th West Judicial Drug Task Force for their assistance.

Anzaldua has no direct ties to the Caddo Hills School. He is currently being held in custody on the charges out of Texas and does not face any additional charges at this time.