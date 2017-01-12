Spring soccer registration underway at Nashville City Park

The Nashville Parks & Recreation has announced the registration deadline for the coed spring soccer program, which is open to youths ages 4-16.

Practice and games will be played at the Nashville City Park.

The registration is Feb. 20 and late sign-ups will not be accepted. Players must be 4 years old by Feb. 1, 2017 to participate.

Registration forms are available at the park office or for download on the park’s Facebook page. Completed forms, including proof of age and the $50 fee, can be dropped off at the park by Feb. 20.

The following the player draft schedule:

– 6-and-under, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., park office

– 7-9, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., park office

– 10-13, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., park office

For more information, contact the Nashville Parks & Recreation at (870) 845-7405.