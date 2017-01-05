Scrappers second at Dual State

JUNCTION CITY – The Nashville Scrappers received the runner-up trophy Dec. 30 at the Dual State Tournament in Junction City.

The Scrappers defeated Smackover and Bearden earlier in the tournament before falling to Junction City 64-59 in the championship game.

Jamarta Gilliam was the leading scorer for the Scrappers with 32 points. He hit six 3-pointers against the Dragons. Darius Hopkins was next with 14 points.

Junction City led 19-10 after the first quarter. The Scrappers narrowed the gap to 33-31 at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, the Dragons were on top 47-38.

In the semifinal round Dec. 29, the Scrappers defeated Bearden 76-44.

Hopkins led Nashville with 25 points. CJ Spencer scored 18.

In the opening round, the Scrappers defeated Smackover 52-27.

Spencer led the Scrappers with 19 points, followed by Hopkins with 12.

The Scrappers and Scrapperettes will compete at the Cossatot River Tournament this week.

They will also host Genoa Friday, Jan. 6.