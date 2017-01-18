Scrappers, Scrapperettes win 8 of 9 during grueling week of basketball

Scrapper and Scrapperette basketball fans had plenty of games to attend last week, as the two teams combined to play nine games in five nights.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Scrapperettes and Scrappers won the championship of the Cossatot River Tournament. Both teams defeated the host school in the finals.

The next night, Jan. 10, Mena visited Scrapper Arena. The Scrapperettes defeated the Lady Bearcats 58-19, while the Scrappers won 80-48. Jamarta Gilliam and Darius Hopkins led the Scrappers with 18 points each; CJ Spencer had 14.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, both teams traveled to Little Rock to take on Joe T. Robinson in District 7-4A games.

The Scrapperettes (12-1 overall) defeated the Lady Senators 53-23.

Nashville led 23-14 at halftime and outscored Robinson 30-9 in the second half.

Asia Munn was the leading scorer for Nashville with 33 points. Alyssa Harrison added 15.

The Scrapperettes struggled from the free throw line, shooting 41 percent. They hit 23 of 63 field goals for 36.5 percent and did not connect on any of their five attempts from 3-point range.

Robinson turned the ball over 26 times, and the Scrapperettes scored 23 points off turnovers.

Nashville had 20 offensive and 20 defensive rebounds against the Lady Senators.

Madi Miller was the leading rebounder with a total of 10. Munn and Harrison had nine each. Munn recorded eight steals, followed by Carver with seven and Kendall Kirchhoff with four.

The Scrappers fell to Robinson 61-48.

Both teams were off last Thursday night.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Nashville visited Fouke for a pair of games in the blended 4A/3A conference.

The Scrappers defeated the Panthers 68-31. Jhalon Finley was the leading scorer for the Scrappers with 14 points. Hopkins, Spencer and Gilliam had 13 a piece. Dominick Kight recorded eight to round out the starters’ scoring.

The Scrapperettes rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half and defeated Fouke 54-49.

The Lady Panthers led 25-10 at halftime before the Scrapperettes mounted their comeback. Nashville outscored Fouke 44-24 in the second half.

Munn led the Scrapperettes with 28 points, followed by Kirchhoff with nine and Carver with seven.

Miller had 13 total rebounds, followed by Harrison with nine and Kirchhoff with seven.

Munn recorded six steals, with Carver adding two and Kirchhoff, Miller and Harrison adding one each.

The Scrapperettes shot 38 percent from the field and 56 percent from the free throw line. Kirchhoff scored the only 3-pointer of the night for Nashville.

The game became physical in the second half during, resulting in technicals for both teams. For the night, the Scrapperettes had 12 personal fouls, with 21 against for Fouke.

The week wrapped up Saturday night at the 23rd annual Nashville Bankers’ Tournament. The Scrappers defeated Murfreesboro 73-18. The Scrapperettes did not play Saturday and will open tonight (Wednesday) at 6:20 against Horatio.

Kight was the leading scorer for the Scrappers with 18 points. Gilliam had 14, followed by Hopkins with 10, Spencer with eight and Finley with three.