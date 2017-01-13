School Board Month underway

The Nashville School District joins districts across the state to celebrate School Board Member Recognition Month in January. More than 1,500 Arkansas school board members are being honored for their service and dedication to public education.

“Our board members assume a crucial role in representing our students and advocating for public education,” said Superintendent Doug Graham. “We are very proud of our members, and Arkansas School Board Recognition Month is a great time to recognize them and celebrate their accomplishments.”

The members serving on the Nashville School Board are President David Hilliard, Vice President Monica Clark, Secretary Mark Canaday, Randy Elliott and Miles Mitchell.

As publicly elected school leaders, Arkansas school board members set policy for their respective districts. Under state law, they are empowered to hire and evaluate the superintendent, oversee district finances, approve the budget, and determine the vision and mission of the district. School boards must also approve the curriculum and ensure the district maintains adequate facilities for teaching and learning.

In addition to their board duties, state law requires Arkansas school board members to earn a minimum of six hours of professional development each year in areas related to roles and responsibilities.