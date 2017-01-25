Obituary: Virgal Caruthers; Alpine

Virgal Caruthers, age 90 of Alpine, AR died Thursday, January 19, 2017. He was born December 25, 1926 in Clark County, the son of Charlie and Missouri Thomason Caruthers. He was a retired truck driver and construction worker. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII having served as a Military Policeman in Okinawa, Japan. He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Caruthers, and a grandson, Christopher Wayne Fagan.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Howell Caruthers, one daughter Pauline Fagan and her husband Thomas of Alpine, three grandchildren, Tonya, Shannon, Steven Caruthers and his wife Crystal, seven great grandchildren, Estalie, Brody and Mirimonti Barnes, Okley and Zorah Caruthers, and Brittany and Braxton Fagan.

Funeral services wer 10 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Amity with Rev. Johnny McAnally officiating. Burial will be in the Alpine Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alpine Cemetery Fund or First Baptist Church of Amity. Sign on line guest book at www.ruggleswilcox.com.