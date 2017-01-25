Obituary: Tonia Jean Davis; Fort Smith

Tonia Jean Davis, age 48, of Fort Smith, formerly of Amity, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2017, while surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born February 23, 1968, at Murfreesboro and preceded in death by her grandparents, Winford and Hazel Sheets and Jack Davis and Dorothy Drye.

She is survived by her daughters, Brittany Daniels and Ally Yoder, all of Alpine; her grandchildren; her parents, Steve and Marcy Sheets Davis of Point Cedar; her sister, Stephanie Wilks of Magnet Cove; and her brother, Stevie Davis of Kirby.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, 6:00 p.m.until 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

