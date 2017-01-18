Obituary: Thressa Mae Floyd Beene; Nashville

Thressa Mae Floyd Beene, age 99 of Nashville went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Nashville. She was born July 29, 1917 in Center Point, Ark., to the late John Carlisle and Mary Pearl Shofner Floyd.

She had worked for numerous years for the City of Nashville Water Department as a clerk. Thressa was a faithful member of the Sunset Church of Christ, having taught Bible Class as well as helping out her fellow members as she could. Her family was very important to her, she cherished the family times of watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and even her great-great grandchildren growing up to all become outstanding Christians and having good family values.

She loved fishing and camping, being outdoors working in her flowers and in her garden. She loved quilting, crocheting and embroidering, and in later years playing board games usually with the grandkids.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, Robbie Hugh Beene; one sister, Martha Floyd Stevens; and one brother, John Wilson Floyd. She was the last of her generation.

Her survivors include:

Five children, Betty Beene Johnson of Nashville, Bobby Beene Ponder of Weatherford, Texas, Charles William “Billy” Beene and wife, Peggy L. of Gurley, Ala., Eddie Beene and wife, Vickie, of Nashville, and Brad Lee Beene of Little Rock, Ark. Six grandchildren, John Robert Johnson and wife, Rhea, of Little Rock, Charles Raymond Johnson and wife ,Lisa, of Fayetteville, Ark., Benjamin Joel Ponder and wife, Krica, of Dallas, Texas, Bryan Aaron Ponder of Dallas, Texas, Rebecca Ellen Patton of Huntsville, Ala.,, and Amy Elizabeth Dutile and husband, Scott, of Little Rock.

Eleven great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends.

