Obituary: Sylvia Jane Golden Dees; Mena

Sylvia Golden Dees, age 71, of Mena, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at her home.

She was born October 2, 1945 in Umpire, Arkansas to the late Henry Anderson Golden and the late Violet Dulene Ralls Golden.

Sylvia loved gardening, cooking (Arkansas Tacos was among one of her favorites) and anything sweet to eat. She was an avid Razorback and Cowboy fan. She also loved watching movies but above all, her greatest love was her kids and grandkids.

She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include sons, Guy Dees and wife Michelle of Dripping Springs, Texas and Gordon Dees and wife Maria of Sierra Blanca, Texas; a daughter, Gayla Dees of Mena, Arkansas. Grandchildren, Gavin, Dillon, Reece, Reno, Emily, John-Luke, Trent, Noah, McKenzie, Spencer and Lyla. Great-Grandchildren: Destiny, Tristen, Nevaeh, Connor and Calliegh; brothers, Steve Golden of Mena and Jimmy Golden of Mena; sisters, Jo Roberts of Mena and Zeda Baker of Mena. Beloved Aunt and Best Friend in life: Sue Ralls of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.