Obituary: Sandra E. Cole; Mount Ida

Sandra E. Cole, age 77, of Mount Ida, passed away January 12, 2016 at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, AR. She was born November 15, 1939. Mrs. Cole is preceded in death by her both her parents and one daughter, Heather.

She is survived by husband James Cole, Son: Rick Cole (Joyce) Brother: Mark Poole, Nieces: Susan Gibson (Larry), Jordan Poole, Laurel Poole and Lindsey Poole, Nephews: Mark Gibson (Susan) and Chad Poole, Great-Nephew: Sean Gibson and Wife.

Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.