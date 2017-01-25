Obituary: Rhesa Joanna Kesterson; Dierks

Rhesa Joanna Kesterson, 75, of Dierks, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born May 6, 1941, in Polk County, Ark., the daughter of the late Hiram Daniel and Rhoda Crump.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Daniel Kesterson; three daughters, Barbara Christopher of Norman, Ark., Lisa Jones and husband, John, of Dierks, and Carol Duggan and husband, David, of Dierks; a son, Daniel Kesterson and wife, Misty, of Ozark, Ark.; two brothers, Ruben and Hiram Crump; one sister, Susan Sherwood; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with J.W. Gilbert and George Crump officiating. Burial followed at the Old Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23 at the funeral home in Dierks.

