Obituary: Pat Askew; DeQuincy, LA

Patricia Askew, 82, of DeQuincy, La., died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

She was born Feb. 19, 1934 in DeQuincy, La., the daughter of the late Oscar Deal and Ida Pharris Deal.

She was a former resident and storeowner at McCaskill, and was a member of the Marlbrook Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Warren Askew.

Survivors include: two sons, Marlin Askew and wife, Rena, and Dwight Askew and wife, Leigh; a brother, Thomas Deal; a sister, Eldie Horton; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at 2 p.m.at the Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home, Nashville.