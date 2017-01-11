Obituary: Margaret Emogene Gilbert; Kirby

Margaret Emogene Gilbert 75 of Kirby, Arkansas passed away on January 8, 2017 in Glenwood, Arkansas. She was born April 8, 1940 in McCaskill, Arkansas. The daughter of the late Ruel and Ethel Applegate Rather.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Roger Gilbert, husband Henry Gilbert, one brother James Preston Rather, two sisters Velora Womack, and Cloia Lee Hewett.

Survivors include two sons Larry Gilbert and wife Michelle of Kirby; Shawn Gilbert, two daughters Donna Vaughn and husband Kenny of Texas and Regina Gilbert of Nashville; two sisters Vahnita Spears of Amity; Betty Grantz of Sweet Home; one brother William Bill Rather of Highland; eight grandchildren and a numerous number of nieces, nephews, and friends.