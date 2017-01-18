Obituary: Lonnie J. Parson; East End

Lonnie J. Parson, age 87, of East End, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

He was born on April 8, 1929 in Caddo Gap, the son of Lon Parson and Offie Caldwell Parson. He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Parson.

A 1946 graduate of Caddo Gap High School, he went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas and was a professional engineer. In 1988, he retired from the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze star.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Parson of East End; two step-sons, Chris Fort of Little Rock and David Fort and his wife, Carla, of Alexander; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Bobby Lock officiating.

Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ricky Deaton, Larry Deaton, Tracy Deaton, Ted Egleston, David Fort and Jeff Rollins.

