Obituary: Lida Jane Black Warnick; Norman

Lida Jane Black Warnick, age 73, of Norman, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

She was born on August 25, 1943 in Black Springs, the daughter of Manuel Black and Emma Spradlin Black.

She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Warnick of Norman; her son, Gary Young of Caddo Gap; two step- children, Reeva Brewer of Sulphur Springs and Ronnie Warnick of Murfreesboro; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017, in the Liberty Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Love officiating.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

