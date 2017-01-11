Obituary: Kevin DeShaun Garland; Nashville

Kevin DeShaun “Lil’ Red” Garland, 40, of Nashville died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

He was born Saturday, May 22, 1976, at Hope to Terry Earl Garland and the late Shirley Ann Whitmore-Garland.

He was a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Hope.

Survivors include: his wife, Kenya Burns-Garland of Nashville; five children, Whitney Finley, and Quincey Garland of Nashville, Mercedes Garland of Springdale, Mo., Ta’Kevyona Garland of Texarkana, Kazin Garland of Oklahoma City, Okla., and two step-daughters, Brionna and Janiah Burns of Nashville; his father; a brother, Trevelle Whitmore; two sisters, Tera Whitmore and Crystal Garland all of Nashville.

Services were Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Nashville. Burial followed in Sunset Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Visitation was at the funeral home on Friday night.

