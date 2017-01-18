Obituary: Jimmy Denton; Delight

Jimmy Denton, 76, Delight, Arkansas, passed away on January 14, 2017 in Hot Springs. He was born on January 21, 1940 in Delight, AR, the son of the late Leroy Denton and Cleon Copeland Denton.

Mr. Denton was a truck driver and had recently been working for Jack Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Sidona Denton of Delight; his brother, Chris Denton; three sons Jim Ronnie Denton of Delight, Nicky Denton and wife Tonya of Prescott, Heath Denton and wife Karla of Benton, one daughter Tammy Denton of Delight, four grandchildren Courtney Stone and husband Chris, Brittany Harris and husband Jacob, Chase Denton, and Savannah Denton; three great- grandchildren, Mason Stone, Max Stone, and Evan Harris. Jimmy will be greatly missed by numerous family members, friends, and extended family.