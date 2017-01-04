Obituary: James Winston Gilleylen; Tuckerman

James Winston Gilleylen, 83, of Tuckerman departed this life Wednesday, December 28, 2016. He was born February 26, 1933 to Joe Garrett and Vera (Harrison) Gilleylen and was a member of the United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters; Eva Dean McGarity and Asalene Shope.

He is survived by two sons; James W. Gilleylen, II of Tuckerman and Joe Dean Gilleylen of Tuckerman, one daughter; Annyece Girtman (Todd) of Monroe, Louisiana, one brother; Joe Howard Gilleylen (Joyce) of Ward, two sisters; Mary Ingle of Bryant and Judy Lamkin (Buck) of Camden, six grandchildren.