Obituary: James Winston Gilleylen; Tuckerman

James Winston Gilleylen, 83, of Tuckerman departed this life Wednesday, December 28, 2016. He was born February 26, 1933 to Joe Garrett and Vera (Harrison) Gilleylen and was a member of the United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters; Eva Dean McGarity and Asalene Shope.
He is survived by two sons; James W. Gilleylen, II of Tuckerman and Joe Dean Gilleylen of Tuckerman, one daughter; Annyece Girtman (Todd) of Monroe, Louisiana, one brother; Joe Howard Gilleylen (Joyce) of Ward, two sisters; Mary Ingle of Bryant and Judy Lamkin (Buck) of Camden, six grandchildren.
Graveside service were held on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Delight Cemetery in Delight, Arkansas.
Visitation was on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the funeral home.
