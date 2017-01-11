Obituary: James Nathaniel Davis, Jr.; Rome, GA

Dr. James Nathaniel Davis, Jr., 91, of Rome, Ga., passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at a Rome healthcare facility.

He was born in Dierks, Ark., on May 12, 1925, the son of James N. Davis and Helen Henry Davis. Dr. Davis was a World War II veteran, starting in the Army Air Corps, and later, the U.S. Air Force, retiring as Lt. Colonel.

He earned his PhD from the University of Arkansas, and taught at the University of Arkansas, Harding University, the University of Mississippi, Texas A&I, Southwestern College, Northwestern State, Point Park College and Shorter College. Dr. Davis co-founded the University Christian Student Center at the University of Mississippi, along with Dr. Douglas Shields. He was a longtime member of the church of Christ, serving as an elder for several congregations.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Bonnette Davis to whom he was married on Dec. 9, 1945, and his second wife, Margaret Rogers Davis to whom he was married on June 28, 1996.

Surviving are: one daughter — Patricia Russell and husband, Deer; and three sons — James N. Davis III and wife, Lorna, David L. Davis and William Barry Davis and wife, Sonya. Grandchildren include: Stefanie Russell Taylor (Christian), Brian T. Russell (Charity), James N. Davis IV (Jennifer), MacKenzie H. Davis (Carol), William Eric Davis (Amy) and Zachary H. Davis. Five great-grandchildren also survive: Walker A. Russell, Wade B. Russell, Lorna Davis, James N. Davis V and Riley K. Davis.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is serving the family of Dr. James Nathaniel Davis, Jr.