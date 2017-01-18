Obituary: James Franklin Wehunt; Caddo Gap

James Franklin Wehunt, age 73, of Caddo Gap, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017.

He was born on March 10, 1943 at Hopper, the son of Jimmy Wehunt and Iza Lois Cogburn Wehunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Jagger Slade McCurdy.

He was a truck driver and truly enjoyed his work. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Fern Wehunt of Caddo Gap; five children and their spouses, LaDonna and Tracy Cogburn of Fancy Hill, Grant and Janie Wehunt of Kirby, Eric and Leetha Wehunt of Fancy Hill, Michole and Michel Boos of Glenwood and Wendy and Bud McCurdy of Glenwood; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. George Donaldson and Bro. Eric Wehunt officiating.

Interment was in Fancy Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joshua Collins, Jacob Collins, Cheston Wehunt, Kevin Sexton, Vernon Wehunt, Michel Boos and Gavin McCurdy Wehunt.

Honorary pallbearers included the staff of National Park Medical Center, Kindred Hospice and all of the family and friends that supported him during this time.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.