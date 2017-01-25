Obituary: Helen Mayberry; Story

Helen Mayberry, age 88 of Story, AR, passed away January 16, 2017 at the Montgomery County Nursing home. She was born March 5, 1928 in Washita, AR. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Nora Phillips Mayberry and one sister Ernestine Scarlett.

Survivors include; nieces, Katherine Hilton and Teresa Avery, nephew, Bill Donlon, cousin and best friend, Patsy Wingfield, and many cousins, relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held Saturday, January 21, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at Reed Cemetery in Story, AR with Tommy Jones and Ronnie Noles officiating.

Pallbearers: James Scrimshire, David Wing eld, Ronnie Wallace, Terry Kinsey, Gary West and Ricky Neito. Honorary Pallbearers: Tim Douglas and J.W. Scrimshire.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.

In lieu of owers please make donations to the Refuge Baptist Church of Story.

