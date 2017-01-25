Obituary: Helen Lenora Tweedle; Hopper

Helen Lenora Tweedle, age 92, of Hopper, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

She was born on May 20, 1924 in Bellefonte, Arkansas, the daughter of Andrew Pickett and Helen Powell Pickett. On February 4, 1946, she was married to Gerald Tweedle who preceded her in death on February 3, 2004.

She was a member of the Hopper Church of Christ. For ten years, she volunteered as a Senior Companion with the Montgomery County Area Agency on Aging.

She is survived by six children and their spouses, Roger Tweedle of Dierks, Gerald, Jr. and Josephine Tweedle of Rayford, North Carolina, Jim Tweedle of Glenwood, Johnny and Donna Tweedle of Little Rock, Tommy and Carol Tweedle of Hopper and Elizabeth and Matt Romero of Yukon, Oklahoma; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Christine Tweedle Walker of Morganton, North Carolina.

Graveside services were held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 21, 2017, in the Hopper Cemetery with Ed Coffman officiating.Her grandsons served as pallbearers and included Brandon Tweedle, Kameron Tweedle, David Tweedle, Damon Tweedle, Jason Tweedle and Austin Tweedle.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

