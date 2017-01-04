Obituary: Greg Tate; Nashville

Greg Tate, 67, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

He was born Nov. 17, 1949 in Warren, Ark., the son of the late James Earl and Betty Jane Baker Tate.

Mr. Tate was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville, and for 38 years he served as Nashville’s Shelter Insurance Agent. Greg also served Nashville as a president of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce in 1995. He truly enjoyed being a member of the local Rotary Club, and was an avid golfer, and served on the board of the Nashville Country Club. Greg was very proud to be one of the original ‘Press Box Crew’ members where he would manage the play clock for the Nashville Scrappers.

Survivors include: his wife, Louise Tate of Nashville, Ark.; one son, Steve Tate and wife, Lynne, of Nashville, Ark.; three daughters, Shelly LaGrande and husband, Brett, of Sacramento, Calif., Paige Bentley and husband, Perry, of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Traci Richardson of Maumelle, Ark.; a brother, Randy Tate and wife, Lyndia of Midlothian, Texas; two sisters, Sandra Smith and husband, Rand, of Conway, Ark. and Jane Harris and husband, Jeff, of Conway, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Taylor Bentley, Dillon Richardson, Ashton Bentley, Logan Richardson, Addison Tate, Parker Tate, and Tilli LaGrande. Also a number of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time the day of the service, December 31, at the First Baptist Church in Nashville.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the First Baptist Church in Nashville.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 339, Nashville, AR 71852, or any charity of your choice in his honor.