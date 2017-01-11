Obituary: Geneva Ketchum; Bonnerdale

Geneva Ketchum, age 97, of Bonnerdale, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

She was born on August 12, 1919 in Amity, the daughter of James Allen Ewing and Nora Conine Ewing. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Featherston; her second husband, Odie Ketchum; her son-in-law, Robert Hatfield; and her siblings, Fay Ewing, Haden Ewing, Willie Ewing, Loreta Ketchum and Lettie Featherston.

Before its closing, she was member of Grants Chapel United Methodist Church and then attended Piney Grove United Methodist Church. She loved gardening and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Hatfield of Hot Springs; two grandchildren, Rhonda Woodall of Hot Springs and Mike Hatfield of Benton; two great-grandchildren, Chris Mayo of Bonnerdale and Mason Hatfield of Fayetteville; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2017, in the Thompson Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Tommy McDaniel officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Thompson Chapel Cemetery Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.