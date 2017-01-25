Obituary: Gene Dowdy; Glenwood

Gene Dowdy, age 74, of Glenwood, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

He was born on March 5, 1942 at Ocean Lake, Oregon, the son of Raymond Ellis Dowdy and Mildred Modine Stracner Dowdy.

He was a United States Air Force veteran.

He is survived by three children, Tim Dowdy of Anchorage, Alaska, Judy Dowdy of Dallas, Texas, and Gina English of Palmer, Alaska; two brothers, Bobby Jack Dowdy of Mena and Don Dowdy of Cantwell, Alaska; and one sister, Linda Dowdy of Batesville.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

