Obituary: Dorothy Louise Harrison McCoy; Bismarck

Dorothy Louise Harrison McCoy, 85, of Bismarck, formerly of Mt. Ida, died Monday, January 9, 2017.

She was born March 21, 1931 in Lincoln County, Arkansas, to the late Branson Harrison and Arah Alice Owens Harrison. Mrs. McCoy was reared and received her early education in Lincoln County, Arkansas. Dorothy was a member of Mt. Ida First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCoy was preceded in death by her husband, Dolph McCoy; daughter, Mazelee Taylor Lockhart; step-son Aubrey McCoy; brothers, Harold Harrison, A.C. Harrison, Roland Harrison, and Charles Harrison; sisters, Arminta Reeves, and Pearlee Bradshaw.

Survivors include three step-daughters, Brenda Johnson of Hot Springs, Donna Evans of Conway, and Lisa Harris of Russellville; two brothers, William Ray Harrison of Star City, Billy Harrison of Magnet Cove; three sisters, Anna Marie Austin of Black Oak, Bonnie June Blasingame of Harthorn, California, and Shirley Sue Harrison of Star City; two step- grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 at White Hall United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Reverend James Watson of ciating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 p.m.- 1:45 p.m. at Robinson’s.

