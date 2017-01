Chester Gage, 93 of Columbia, Maryland, passed away on Saturday January 7, 2017 in Columbia, Maryland. He was born on December 25, 1923 in Peekskill, New York the son of the late Edward R. and Clara Ellen Barger Gage.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 13, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro.